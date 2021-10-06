CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 922.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181,166 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.33% of CoStar Group worth $108,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 748.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after buying an additional 22,839,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after buying an additional 14,214,869 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in CoStar Group by 945.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,853,000 after buying an additional 10,852,735 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in CoStar Group by 816.5% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,463,000 after buying an additional 3,942,029 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in CoStar Group by 924.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,525,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,989,000 after buying an additional 3,181,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.88. 8,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,987. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 147.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

