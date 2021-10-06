JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $112.39 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $112,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,568. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

