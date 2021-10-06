JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 5,992,615 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,992,615 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $105,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 44,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

