Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.66 Million Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.21% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SUSC remained flat at $$27.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,840. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $28.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.