Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 24,606 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,606 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 620,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HYFM traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $37.09. 5,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,523. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -250.33. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

