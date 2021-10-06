Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,275,000 after acquiring an additional 73,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,316,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,706,000 after purchasing an additional 80,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,481,000 after purchasing an additional 57,946 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4,141.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth $62,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.94.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

