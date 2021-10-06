Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:LGI traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. 2,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,127. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

