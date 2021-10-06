Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Declares $0.37 Semi-Annual Dividend

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.369 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

TELNY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,872. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TELNY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

