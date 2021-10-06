American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend payment by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. American Eagle Outfitters has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.92. 357,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,278. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.