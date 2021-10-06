Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,751 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,444,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,897 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.85. 102,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,160,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

