Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Codiak BioSciences stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,376. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $337.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. Codiak BioSciences has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $37.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $27,963.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $82,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Codiak BioSciences by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Codiak BioSciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

