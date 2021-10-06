Bank of Montreal Can Has $20.18 Million Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 457,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,319 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $20,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,096,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,157,000 after acquiring an additional 414,288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

NYSE:MLI traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.76.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 31.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.