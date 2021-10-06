Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 582.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CareDx were worth $21,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 2.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,707,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CareDx by 39.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,706,000 after acquiring an additional 430,407 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in CareDx during the first quarter valued at $97,982,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 43.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,719,000 after acquiring an additional 356,855 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,246. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,091. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.61 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

