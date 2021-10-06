Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 254,274 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Photronics were worth $19,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLAB. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 523,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,700,000 after purchasing an additional 446,702 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 398,045 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,793,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 1,994.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 355,304 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,265,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,233. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $813.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,297.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,006 shares of company stock worth $1,066,721. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

