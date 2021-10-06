Bank of Montreal Can Has $21.88 Million Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 260,146 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.70% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $21,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 26,094 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,555,000.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $21.76. 36,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,401. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.74%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

