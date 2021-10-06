Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 1,003.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.39% of Macy’s worth $22,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of M. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,871. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,204,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.15%.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

