CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FROG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JFrog by 4,597.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 655.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JFrog by 41.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,641,000 after purchasing an additional 408,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JFrog by 2,280.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 375,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ashe Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 18.1% in the first quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,401,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,541,000 after buying an additional 368,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

JFrog stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.73. 6,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FROG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

