CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Shares of 29,219 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 119,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 79,798 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 80,377 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,887,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.45. 11,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,212. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.