CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 2,820 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.07% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

NYSEARCA:REMX traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,778. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average is $92.34.

