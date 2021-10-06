Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) vs. SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Head to Head Review

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

64.3% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Marathon Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SilverBow Resources and Marathon Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Marathon Oil 0 2 11 1 2.93

SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.85%. Marathon Oil has a consensus price target of $16.08, indicating a potential upside of 8.48%. Given SilverBow Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Marathon Oil.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Marathon Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $177.39 million 1.96 -$309.38 million $20.30 1.35 Marathon Oil $3.09 billion 3.83 -$1.45 billion ($1.16) -12.92

SilverBow Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marathon Oil. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverBow Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 4.25% 47.32% 7.76% Marathon Oil -14.27% 0.21% 0.12%

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Marathon Oil on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.