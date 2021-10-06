News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in News by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in News by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in News by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in News by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

NWSA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06. News Co. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

