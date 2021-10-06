CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 5,266 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in StoneCo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,940,000 after buying an additional 2,133,906 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in StoneCo by 851.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,262,000 after buying an additional 1,348,676 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,582,000. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $37,712,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,268,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

STNE traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 56,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,486. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.