CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 405.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.23. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

