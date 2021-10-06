APY.Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $37.84 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $37.84 million and approximately $596,198.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00058292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00102646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00131065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,366.86 or 0.99724990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.19 or 0.06442405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,884,762 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

