NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 822,752 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NOV were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NOV by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $1,640,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth $841,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. 87,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,240,652. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

