Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles Sells 3,746 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $150,064.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $253,931.68.

On Monday, September 27th, Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,923,583.34.

Keros Therapeutics stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.12. 858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,878. The company has a market cap of $912.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.65. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KROS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after acquiring an additional 566,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 65,557 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 598,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,434,000 after acquiring an additional 138,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 80.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 179,445 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

