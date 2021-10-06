B. Riley Downgrades Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Neutral

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,382. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,430,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,857,000 after acquiring an additional 53,873 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

