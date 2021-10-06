OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NASDAQ KIDS traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $64.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,069. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average is $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 0.69.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $27,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $25,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,321 shares of company stock valued at $780,217. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 708.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 110,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

