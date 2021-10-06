Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRUP. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,931. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,107. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Trupanion by 40.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

