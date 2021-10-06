INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on INMB. Maxim Group upped their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of INMB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,153. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a current ratio of 14.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $400,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 198,487 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,843,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,052,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in INmune Bio by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 65,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

