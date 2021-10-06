Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LCUT. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of LCUT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.07. 524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,251. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $375.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $37,825.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 641,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,624,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $355,618. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after purchasing an additional 223,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 33,681.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 113,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 73,255 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 45.6% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 45,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.