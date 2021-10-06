Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $18,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $17,020.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $16,510.00.

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 33.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after buying an additional 515,046 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the second quarter worth $7,244,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in International Seaways by 23.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after purchasing an additional 199,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Seaways by 3,871.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 144,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the second quarter worth $1,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

