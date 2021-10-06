Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €73.75 ($86.76).

NEM traded up €1.46 ($1.72) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €87.36 ($102.78). 195,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. Nemetschek has a one year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a one year high of €93.84 ($110.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €82.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.53.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

