Volution Group’s (FAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FAN. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of FAN stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 474.50 ($6.20). 382,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,952. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 173.50 ($2.27) and a one year high of GBX 565 ($7.38). The company has a market cap of £939.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 515.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 455.05.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

