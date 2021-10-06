Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €68.33 ($80.39).

STM traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €61.25 ($72.06). The company had a trading volume of 19,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €47.80 ($56.24) and a 52 week high of €72.55 ($85.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

