Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €68.33 ($80.39).

STM traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €61.25 ($72.06). The company had a trading volume of 19,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €47.80 ($56.24) and a 52 week high of €72.55 ($85.35).

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.