Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stake Lowered by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 523,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,260,721 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,048,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $2,004,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 1,665,541.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 199,865 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. 491,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,839,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

DNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.26.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

