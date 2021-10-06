SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYX traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.15. 1,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,441. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $112.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.84.

