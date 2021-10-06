Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $16,441,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after buying an additional 414,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after buying an additional 258,708 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 26,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

