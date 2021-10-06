The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,239 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Evergy worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,681 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Evergy by 1,070.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Evergy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,517,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,075,000 after purchasing an additional 305,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,007,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after purchasing an additional 508,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 95,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,969 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

