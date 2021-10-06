The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 437 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $740,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,051. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.44 and its 200-day moving average is $175.52.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.52, for a total transaction of $1,435,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $3,171,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,181 shares of company stock worth $29,844,917. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. National Bank Financial began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.