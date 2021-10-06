The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,229 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

PKG traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,832. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.09 and a 200 day moving average of $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $109.09 and a 1 year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.11.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

