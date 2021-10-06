The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,249 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of The Toro worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 4.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 4.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.94. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $80.77 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

