Murray International Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 12 (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MYI traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,082 ($14.14). 143,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,948. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,122.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,168.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Murray International Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 904 ($11.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20).

In other news, insider David Hardie bought 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,130 ($14.76) per share, for a total transaction of £689.30 ($900.57).

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

