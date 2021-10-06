City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 22 Per Share

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CLIG stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 547.50 ($7.15). The stock had a trading volume of 92,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,044. The firm has a market cap of £277.47 million and a P/E ratio of 14.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. City of London Investment Group has a 1-year low of GBX 381 ($4.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 579.91 ($7.58). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 523.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 531.05.

In other City of London Investment Group news, insider Barry M. Olliff sold 11,285 shares of City of London Investment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total value of £62,067.50 ($81,091.59). Also, insider Barry M. Olliff sold 13,571 shares of City of London Investment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total transaction of £74,640.50 ($97,518.29). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,750.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

