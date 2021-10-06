PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 23.0% over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,678. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $12.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

