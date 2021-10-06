PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

NYSE:PFL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,817. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.