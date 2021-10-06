Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) versus Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Head-To-Head Survey

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) and Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Invesco and Fifth Street Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Invesco
|2
|3
|4
|0
|2.22
|Fifth Street Asset Management
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Dividends
Invesco pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. Invesco pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Invesco and Fifth Street Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco
|$6.15 billion
|1.86
|$761.60 million
|$1.93
|12.87
|Fifth Street Asset Management
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.
Risk & Volatility
Invesco has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Invesco and Fifth Street Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco
|19.60%
|13.73%
|4.25%
|Fifth Street Asset Management
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
61.9% of Invesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Invesco beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
About Fifth Street Asset Management
Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
