Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) versus Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Head-To-Head Survey

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) and Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Invesco alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Invesco and Fifth Street Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco 2 3 4 0 2.22 Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invesco presently has a consensus price target of $27.17, suggesting a potential upside of 9.41%. Given Invesco’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Invesco is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Dividends

Invesco pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. Invesco pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invesco and Fifth Street Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco $6.15 billion 1.86 $761.60 million $1.93 12.87 Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Risk & Volatility

Invesco has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco and Fifth Street Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco 19.60% 13.73% 4.25% Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of Invesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Invesco beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.