Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $654,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total value of $680,050.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $657,850.00.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.93. 402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,481. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 594.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.19.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Truist began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,756,000 after acquiring an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,554,000 after acquiring an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,006,000 after acquiring an additional 55,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Penumbra by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after buying an additional 75,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 0.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

