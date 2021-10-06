Head to Head Analysis: Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) versus Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Change Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sohu.com and Change Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $749.89 million 1.08 -$54.97 million ($1.40) -14.71 Change Healthcare $3.09 billion 2.09 -$112.21 million $1.20 17.31

Sohu.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Change Healthcare. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Change Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sohu.com has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sohu.com and Change Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00 Change Healthcare 0 13 3 0 2.19

Sohu.com presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.27%. Change Healthcare has a consensus target price of $24.81, indicating a potential upside of 19.35%. Given Sohu.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Change Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com 12.40% 7.86% 2.98% Change Healthcare -1.75% 12.99% 4.16%

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment offers solutions for financial, administrative, clinical and pharmacy transactions, electronic payments, and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services includes solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

