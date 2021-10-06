Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells $687,975.00 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $687,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total transaction of $662,200.00.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.39. 3,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,740. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.51 and a fifty-two week high of $289.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.69. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

